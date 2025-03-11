PlanRock Funds: PlanRock Market Neutral Closure

PlanRock Investment Management LLC has filed a supplemental 'sticker' notifying any shareholders and potential investors of its intent to close the PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF ("PRMN" or "the Fund"). A copy of the supplement can be found on the Fund's webpage at www.PlanRockFunds.com

The Fund will be liquidated and dissolved on or about March 28, 2025 (the "Liquidation Date").

The last day of trading of the Fund's shares on NYSE Acra will be March 21, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), which will also be the last day the Fund will accept orders for new creation units or redemption orders from authorized participants (as defined in the Prospectus and SAI)Shareholders may sell their holdings prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from the Closing Date, through the Liquidation Date, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of shutting down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, diverging from its stated investment objective and strategies.

The Fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders of record on the Liquidation Date. Any person holding shares in the Fund on the Liquidation Date will receive a cash redemption amount representing his or her proportionate interest in the net assets of the Fund as of the Liquidation Date, subject to any required withholdings. These distributions are taxable events with the exception of tax deferred retirement accounts. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include accrued capital gains and net investment income. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of accrued expenses. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate. Any shareholders who have not redeemed their shares of the fund prior to the redemption date will have their shares automatically redeemed as of that date, and proceeds will be sent to the address of record.

For more information, please call 1-877-677-6025. You may wish to consult your tax advisor regarding this information.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of ETF Funds. This and other information is contained in the Funds' prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. For a prospectus, please call 866-866-4848 or visit our website at regentsparkfunds.com. PlanRock Funds are distributed by Northern LightsDistributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and PlanRock Investment Management, LLC are not affiliated.

Contact Information

Stephen Hammers

Chief Investment Officer

shammers@planrock.com

8006776025

SOURCE: PlanRock Funds

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire