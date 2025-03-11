Venture Medical LLC: Open Wound Research and Venture Medical Announce Collaboration to Advance Pressure Ulcer Research

Partnership Focuses on Investigating the Use of CAMPS (Cellular, Acellular and Matrix-like Products) in Hard-to-Heal Pressure Ulcers

Open Wound Research and Venture Medical, LLC have entered into a collaborative research agreement to advance the study of pressure ulcer treatment. As part of this partnership, Venture Medical has acquired extensive pressure ulcer data from Open Wound Research to evaluate the efficacy of CAMPS in comparison to standard of care (SOC) treatments.

Pressure ulcers, also known as pressure injuries or bedsores, remain a significant healthcare challenge, particularly for patients with limited mobility. Many patients suffer from hard-to-heal pressure ulcers that do not respond to extended SOC, requiring advanced treatments or alternative modalities. This research initiative aims to provide valuable insights into how CAMPS products can improve patient outcomes by enhancing wound healing.

"We are excited to collaborate with Venture Medical as their data partner on this important research," said Zwelithini Tunyiswa, Chief Executive Officer at Open Wound Research. "By leveraging real-world data, we aim to generate clinically relevant findings that can help shape the future management of hard-to-heal pressure ulcers."

As part of this collaboration, Open Wound Research and Venture Medical will work with leading research institutions to assess the efficacy and efficiency of CAMPS products in pressure ulcer treatment. The findings are expected to contribute to evidence-based recommendations for healthcare providers treating pressure ulcer patients.

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to developing and distributing advanced solutions for wound care," said John Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer at Venture Medical. "By comparing CAMPS product performance to SOC, we seek to provide healthcare professionals with data-driven insights to optimize patient care."

The results of this research will be shared with the medical community through publications and conferences, ensuring that clinicians and researchers have access to the latest advancements in pressure ulcer treatment.

About Venture Medical, LLC: Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Over the past 15 years, Venture Medical has expanded its reach across the United States and has grown to become a leading master distributor and reseller and software services provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods.

About Open Wound Research: Open Wound Research is committed to making wound care research simpler to conduct, reproducible, and actionable for wound care stakeholders. This is accomplished by fusing clinical, research, and data science competencies to build research and data pipelines that deliver on sponsors' needs and vision. We are also committed to open-sourcing wound care data and software to foster transparency, participation and collaboration in wound care research.

