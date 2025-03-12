Redcare Pharmacy NV, the MDAX-listed online pharmacy formerly known as Shop Apotheke, saw its stock price soar by nearly 17% on Tuesday after announcing its ambitious growth plans for 2025. The company projects a minimum 25% revenue increase, targeting at least 3.0 billion euros in sales based on last year's 2.4 billion euros. This forecast aligns with analysts' expectations. More impressively, Redcare aims to improve its adjusted EBITDA margin to between 2% and 2.5%, up from 1.4% in the previous year. The stock climbed to a yearly high of 142.60 euros, approaching November's interim peak of over 170 euros, though still well below its 2021 record of 248 euros. Baader Bank maintained its "buy" recommendation with a 175 euro target price, noting that the 2025 outlook offers upside potential for both revenue and profit estimates.

E-Prescriptions Driving Exceptional Growth

The company's optimistic projections are largely fueled by Germany's expanding e-prescription system, which has become a significant growth driver. Redcare anticipates at least 18% growth in non-prescription medications, while its prescription medication business is expected to be particularly dynamic. For Germany alone, Redcare forecasts more than 500 million euros in prescription medication sales, effectively doubling year-over-year. This growth correlates with increasing consumer adoption of online medication purchases in Germany, where 21% of individuals aged 16-74 ordered medications or supplements online last year, up from 16% in 2021. Women (24%) utilize online pharmaceutical services more frequently than men (17%), creating additional market opportunities.

Ad

Fresh Redcare Pharmacy NV information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Redcare Pharmacy NV analysis...