TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent and was down from 0.3 percent in January.On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 4.0 percent - in line with forecasts and easing from 4.2 percent in the previous month.The export price index was up 0.5 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, the central bank said, while the import price index added 0.5 percent on month and sank 1.6 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX