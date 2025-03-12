Bioz, Inc. , at the forefront of AI-powered citation management, is thrilled to highlight its ongoing partnership with FiberCell Systems , a pioneering provider of high-performance 3D cell culture technology. Through the integration of Bioz Badges on its website, FiberCell Systems is utilizing citation insights to boost researcher engagement, enhance product credibility, and improve sales conversions.

Since implementing Bioz's most popular solution, Prime Badges, FiberCell Systems has seen a remarkable increase in website engagement, with researchers spending significant time interacting with their citation-backed product information. On just one day alone, their users spent a combined 25 hours engaging with the Badges on FiberCell's product webpages, demonstrating the power of real-world scientific citations in capturing attention and influencing purchasing decisions.

"As a focused and specialized company, it's crucial for us to maximize the impact of our digital presence," said John Cadwell , President and founder of FiberCell Systems. "Bioz Badges have transformed how researchers interact with our product content, giving them direct access to article snippets highlighting how a product has been used in scientific research. The engagement has been outstanding, and we're excited to soon be further enhancing our website with a Bioz Content Hub."

The strong click-through rates on FiberCell's Badges underscore their effectiveness in guiding researchers toward informed purchasing decisions. By surfacing trusted, peer-reviewed citations directly on its product webpages, FiberCell Systems is making it easier for scientists to validate and confidently select the best tools for their research.

"We've always known that article citations are essential for building trust with researchers, but seeing the actual impact through Bioz Badges has been eye-opening," said Pwint Cadwell , Senior Managing Director at FiberCell Systems. "The ability to highlight published studies citing our technology, all in an interactive and accessible format, has made a significant difference in how researchers engage with our products. It's a game-changer for us."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with FiberCell Systems," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz. "This collaboration demonstrates how companies, regardless of size, can leverage AI-driven citation insights to enhance visibility, engagement, and sales, competing effectively in the industry."

With plans to further expand its Bioz integration through a Content Hub, FiberCell Systems continues to embrace AI-driven solutions to enhance the researcher experience and strengthen its market presence.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

FiberCell Systems is a leading provider of advanced 3D cell culture technology, specializing in high-performance hollow-fiber bioreactors designed to support long-term cell growth and protein production. By offering innovative solutions that bridge the gap between in vitro and in vivo research, FiberCell Systems empowers scientists to achieve more physiologically relevant results in drug development, cancer research, and regenerative medicine.

