Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
[12.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.03.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,936,600.00
|EUR
|0
|114,306,800.75
|9.5762
|11.03.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|970,103.62
|96.2404
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|11.03.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,537,974.85
|110.0642
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|11.03.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,233,551.86
|116.1592
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|11.03.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|50,876.00
|GBP
|0
|5,750,033.87
|113.0206
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|11.03.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|47,291.00
|EUR
|0
|5,075,993.13
|107.3353
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|11.03.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,996.00
|CHF
|0
|1,456,722.36
|97.1407
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|11.03.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|80,831.00
|USD
|0
|886,953.25
|10.9729
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|11.03.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,843,812.00
|GBP
|0
|18,470,501.25
|10.0176
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|11.03.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,404,060.47
|11.1222
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|11.03.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|401,064,424.57
|107.8117
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|11.03.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,434,512.51
|10.074
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|11.03.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,480,803.45
|10.7356
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|11.03.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,137,541.00
|SEK
|0
|12,008,392.91
|10.5564
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|11.03.25
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|300,110.97
|10.7221
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|11.03.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,345,332.20
|10.3719
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|11.03.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,838,337,929.42
|97.2666
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|11.03.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,496,485.77
|10.7093
