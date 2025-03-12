BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in January from a year ago as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.74 billion in January from EUR 1.98 billion in the corresponding month last year. In December, there was a shortfall of EUR 3.33 billion.Exports climbed 2.3 percent annually in January, while imports surged by 10.3 percent.Data showed that imports of mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials alone grew by 30.6 percent compared to last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX