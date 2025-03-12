Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.03.2025 09:45 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U13E LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-March-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3989 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 380472 
CODE: U13E LN 
ISIN: LU1407887675 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407887675 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U13E LN 
Sequence No.:  378766 
EQS News ID:  2099276 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099276&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.