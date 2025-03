MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales logged a slower growth in January, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.Retail sales expanded 2.2 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 4.0 percent increase seen in December.On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.4 percent, in contrast to the 1.5 percent increase in December. Food sales fell 0.1 percent and non-food products were down 2.0 percent.Further, data showed that employment in the retail sector dropped 1.7 percent from December but increased 1.4 percent from the last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX