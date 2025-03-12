WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as tariff worries persisted, and the U.S. dollar weakened on expectations of a sharp economic slowdown.Spot gold edged up by 0.2 percent to $2,920.27 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $2,925.69.The dollar continued to fall despite U.S. President Donald Trump dismissing concerns about a potential U.S. recession and asserting confidence in economic growth.He acknowledged the challenges of his approach but expressed confidence in its outcomes.Meanwhile, Europe retaliated after Trump's increased tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports took effect.The European Union said it will impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of U.S. goods from next month.Trump reversed course on a pledge to double tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada to 50 percent, minutes after the Canadian province of Ontario backed off its plans for a 25 percent surcharge on electricity.Elsewhere, Ukraine signaled its readiness to accept a U.S. proposal for an 'immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire' with Russia, following talks in Saudi Arabia.Also in focus today is the release of key U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day, which could provide additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory this year.There is a fear that the tariffs, and plans to slash taxes, regulation and immigration will fan inflation again, forcing the U.S. central bank to hold borrowing costs for longer or even hike them.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX