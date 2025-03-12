Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

12 March 2025

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9, the Company acknowledges that Andrew Impey, a non-executive director and the Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc, with effect from 28 April 2025.

- END -

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8734