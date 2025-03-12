Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
12 March 2025
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9, the Company acknowledges that Andrew Impey, a non-executive director and the Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc, with effect from 28 April 2025.
