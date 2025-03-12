CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The yen fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 162.06 against the euro and a 5-day low of 168.40 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 161.58 and 167.37, respectively.Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slid to 6-day lows of 192.97 and 148.65 from early highs of 191.63 and 148.04, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 5-day lows of 93.57 and 84.95 from early highs of 93.00 and 84.34, respectively.The yen dropped to a 2-day low of 102.93 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 102.39.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 169.00 against the franc, 194.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 95.00 against the aussie, 86.00 against the kiwi and 104.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX