MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine has expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing war.The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.These breakthrough results were achieved during peace talks between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia Tuesday.A joint statement issued by the United States and Ukraine says the ceasefire can be extended by mutual agreement of Moscow and Kiev, and is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by Russia.The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocal action is the key to achieving peace.The delegations also proposed humanitarian relief efforts during the ceasefire period, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.Both delegations agreed to name their negotiating teams and immediately begin talks toward an enduring peace that provides for Ukraine's long-term security. The United States committed to discussing these proposals with representatives from Russia.'We hope that they'll say yes, that they'll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court,' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the meeting in Jedda.The Ukrainian delegation insisted that European partners should be involved in the peace process.President Donald Trump reportedly agreed to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the proposals, probably in the coming days.Regarding the minerals deal, the statement said, 'Both countries' presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine's economy and guarantee Ukraine's long-term prosperity and security.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX