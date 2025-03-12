PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production decreased for the fourth straight month in January, though at a slower pace, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Wednesday.Industrial production declined a working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 2.7 percent decrease in December.The downward trend was mainly driven by a 3.5 percent contraction in mining and quarrying production. Manufacturing production fell 1.0 percent, while utility sector output expanded by 2.6 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial output dropped 0.6 percent in January.Separate official data showed that the annual construction output growth eased to 8.2 percent in January from 10.8 percent in the previous month. Monthly, construction output was 1.2 percent lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX