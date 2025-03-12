Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
12th March 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 11th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
11th March 2025 49.05p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 48.93p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
12thMarch 2025
