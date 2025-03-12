Who to Watch This Year in the World of Cybersecurity - New Publication From TAG

Available For Free Download

TAG Infosphere just released "Fifty to Watch in 2025," short profiles of the individuals the publication says are the "People Shaping Cyber" this year.

Fifty to Watch in Cyber Cover



"At a time when AI dominates every security conversation-whether as a threat, a defense, or an existential question-our team at TAG thought it might be refreshing to shift the focus back to something a little more . . . well, human," wrote TAG CEO Dr. Edward Amoroso in his introduction.

"Some are well-known names. Some are rising forces poised to make an impact. And some are truly loathsome individuals," Amoroso added. The publication lets readers decide what they think about each.

There are politicians (Don Bacon, Mark Warner), leaders of government agencies (Kash Patel, Kristi Noem), famous CEOs (Tim Cook, Sam Altman), less famous CEOs (Lisa Kaplan, Wasim Khaled), regulators (Adrienne Harris, Brendan Carr), CISOs (Rich Baich, Phil Venables), journalists (Kim Zetter, Brian Krebs), and people hard to categorize (Peter Thiel, Elon Musk).

"We created a similar list in 2023," Amoroso noted, "and it resulted in one of our more popular TAG volumes. So, we sat down and negotiated a new list. We are sure it will include people that you admire, as well as ones that you truly dislike."

Download the issue for free.

