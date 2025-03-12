BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - In response to the United States imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, the 28-nation bloc announced a series of countermeasures to protect European businesses, workers and consumers from the impact of those trade restrictions.The US measures implemented on Wednesday consist of three key elements.Washington reinstated the section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum products. These covered different types of semi-finished and finished products, such as steel pipes, wire and tin foil.The tariffs on aluminum have been increased from the original 10 percent to 25 percent.It also extended the tariffs to other products, notably, steel and aluminum products, such as household products like cooking ware or window frames; Products that are only partly made of steel or aluminum, such as machinery, gym equipment, certain electrical appliances or furniture.In addition, the US Secretary of Commerce will establish by May 12 a system whereby the US will continue to extend the list of steel and aluminum derivatives products subject to additional duties of up to 25 percent.The new tariffs will affect a total of EUR26 billion worth of EU exports, which corresponds to approximately 5 percent of total EU goods exports to the US. Based on current import flows, U.S. importers will have to pay up to EUR6 billion in additional import tariffs.The European Commission retaliated with the reimposition of the suspended 2018 and 2020 re-balancing measures and the imposition of a new package of additional measures.On April 1, the 2018 and 2020 re-balancing measures will automatically be reinstated. Tariffs will be applied on products ranging from boats to bourbon to motorbikes.The Commission said the process to impose additional countermeasures on the U.S. will target approximately EUR18 billion worth of goods 'to ensure that the total value of the EU measures corresponds to the increased value of trade impacted by the new US tariffs'.The Commission will launch a two-week consultation with EU stakeholders to finalize the list of targeted products, which include steel and aluminum products, textiles, leather goods, home appliances, house tools, plastics, wood products, poultry, beef, certain seafood, nuts, eggs, dairy, sugar and vegetables.EU Member States will have to endorse the proposed measures before they are adopted.The adoption process is expected to conclude by mid-April, after which the countermeasures will enter into force, according to the European Commission.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX