CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of the crucial CPI update from the U.S. on Wednesday morning which is expected to reveal a cooling in inflationary pressures. However, news of tariffs and counter tariffs continued to weight on market mood as well as forward outlook.Wall Street Futures have rallied. European benchmarks are also trading on a positive note amidst renewed optimism on Ukraine. Asian markets finished trading on a predominantly negative note.The Dollar Index rebounded. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rose as markets anticipate a tight period through the middle of 2025. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,696.00, up 0.64% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,620.60, up 0.87% Germany's DAX at 22,772.51, up 2.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,550.42, up 0.64% France's CAC 40 at 8,064.85, up 1.55% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,397.25, up 1.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,819.09, up 0.07% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,786.20, down 1.32% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,371.92, down 0.23% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,600.31, down 0.76%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0911, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.2958, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 148.68, up 0.61% AUD/USD at 0.6291, down 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.4410, down 0.17% Dollar Index at 103.54, up 0.24%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.291%, up 0.07% Germany at 2.9305%, up 2.04% France at 3.598%, up 0.19% U.K. at 4.7495%, up 1.49% Japan at 1.500%, down 1.38%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.19, up 0.91%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $66.92, up 1.01%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,920.40, down 0.02%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,669.56, up 1.09% Ethereum at $1,913.79, up 0.09% XRP at $2.18, up 2.44% BNB at $558.76, up 1.40% Solana at $125.42, up 1.17%