The Europe sustainable (recycled and green) steel market was valued at $94.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31%, reaching $157.86 billion by 2034

The growing need for low-carbon construction materials and stringent environmental laws are driving this expansion. Technological developments in steel production, such as improved recycling procedures and hydrogen-based reduction techniques, are major factors driving the market. Furthermore, the European steel industry is becoming more carbon-conscious and sustainable as a result of strategic alliances and investments in green infrastructure projects.

Market Overview

The market for sustainable steel in Europe is expanding as businesses move toward green, recycled, and low-carbon steel products to satisfy strict environmental standards and sustainability objectives. In order to lessen CO2 emissions and dependency on fossil fuels, this market includes carbon capture-integrated processes, bio-based steel production, green hydrogen-based steel (H2-DRI), and recycled steel (scrap-based production).

Steelmakers are being pushed toward more environmentally friendly options by major forces such as the European Green Deal, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and corporate net-zero targets. While investments in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) and direct reduced iron (DRI) technologies are driving market growth, the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries are increasingly embracing sustainable steel to reduce their carbon footprint.

Despite its high growth potential, challenges such as high production costs, technological limitations, and the availability of green hydrogen impede rapid adoption. Nonetheless, a positive market environment is being created by encouraging policies, carbon pricing schemes, and rising end-user demand. Prominent firms like Voestalpine, SSAB, and Arcelor Mittal are making significant investments in environmentally friendly production techniques.

Due to innovation, regulatory support, and growing corporate commitments to green procurement, the sustainable steel market is expected to grow significantly as Europe approaches climate neutrality by 2050.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe sustainable steel market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Europe sustainable steel market analyzed and profiled in the study include manufacturers and recyclers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

ArcelorMittal

H2 green steel

SSAB AB

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe

