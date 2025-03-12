Mass Fintech Hub Welcomes the American Bankers Association as its Newest Member

Largest Financial Trade Group in the U.S. Joins Mass Fintech Hub to Cultivate a Partnership Focused on Connections and Innovation

Today, Mass Fintech Hub , a public-private partnership dedicated to making the state a global leader in fintech, announced the American Bankers Association (ABA), the largest banking trade group, as its newest member. This partnership provides an incredible opportunity to bring regional fintech expertise and innovation to the national stage. Together, both organizations aim to make transformative ideas a reality.

The ABA is the voice of the nation's $24.2 trillion banking industry. It is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ approximately 2.1 million people, safeguard $19.1 trillion in deposits and extend $12.6 trillion in loans. The ABA saw an opportunity to align its mission with the Hub's to build a strong connection with Massachusetts-based talent and expertise. The decision underscores the ABA's commitment to making sure banks of all sizes stay on the cutting edge of innovation.

"Our work together will support and promote technological advancements that make banking services more efficient, convenient and secure," said Brooke Ybarra, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Strategy at the American Bankers Association. "Through our Hub membership and active participation, we will work together to bring fresh ideas to the broader fintech ecosystem, solving for today's challenges and beyond."

"Since joining in 2024, the Massachusetts Bankers Association (MBA), the state's leading voice for the banking industry, has experienced firsthand the benefits of partnering with Mass Fintech Hub," said Kathleen Murphy, President & CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association. "We are excited that the ABA is joining the Hub as well, bringing this invaluable resource to banks across the nation to foster collaboration and innovation."

The Mass Fintech Hub has been building a community that stimulates fintech activity and connections, creates investing opportunities and aligns key stakeholders for a better entrepreneurial environment that supports fintech startups in all development stages in Massachusetts, since June 2021. With its focus on impactful programming and networking, it aims to attract, develop and retain talent as well as provide a robust support structure for startups.

"We are proud to welcome the ABA as a member of the Mass Fintech Hub. We look forward to sharing the best of the Bay State's progress and creativity with the association's members, stimulating connections and providing opportunities," said Julie Thurlow, Mass Fintech Hub Co-Chair & President & CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank. "The Hub and the ABA will leverage Massachusetts' strong, collaborative and supportive environment for banking, financial services and fintech within the state and across the country. The time has never been more right for our organizations to join forces to move fintech forward for the broader good."

