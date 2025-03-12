The Modern Data Company and CoffeeBeans Partner to Supercharge Enterprise AI Readiness with Modern's DataOS Platform

Partnership enables enterprises to cut AI development cycles by 90%, accelerating time-to-value for AI/GenAI initiatives from months to weeks

The Modern Data Company , creator of DataOS, the first enterprise operating system for data, today announced a partnership with CoffeeBeans , a technology consulting partner dedicated to AI-enablement and business transformation. Together, the companies will focus on helping enterprises better activate their data, accelerating their path to AI readiness.





For many businesses, starting an AI journey can feel like setting sail without knowing if you have enough fuel or a clear route to reach your destination. This is because today's enterprises have invested heavily in data collection, treating all data with an equal amount of priority. Without a clear strategy around which data to prioritize, organizations face a number of challenges while struggling to meet AI's voracious demand for clean, trusted data. Overcomplexity becomes their biggest roadblock, making it essential to have partners who can transform data into a reliable framework that ensures a smooth passage to an AI-powered future.



"Too often, enterprises have incredible ideas that never take off because they lack the tools to harness their data and create a clear, informed roadmap," said Saurabh Gupta, Head of Strategy, Revenue and Growth at The Modern Data Company. "This collaboration with CoffeeBeans breaks down those barriers, empowering businesses to be AI-ready by harnessing their unique data-not just to keep pace with AI but to lead the way with scalable solutions."



"We are excited to partner with The Modern Data Company to bring cutting-edge data and AI solutions to enterprises. With Modern's DataOS platform and our expertise in implementation, we are bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world business impact," said Santosh Sagar Reddy, CEO of CoffeeBeans. "Together, we are empowering organizations with secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions that accelerate growth and innovation in an increasingly data-centric world."



"Our partnership with CoffeeBeans will further enhance transformative impact for enterprise customers," said Bhava Kompala, Head of Partnerships at The Modern Data Company. "By leveraging CoffeeBeans expertise in data engineering, analytics, and AI alongside Modern's DataOS platform, we can accelerate time-to-value and drive greater business outcomes."



This partnership is built on a shared vision: accelerating AI initiatives that drive real business value for enterprises. By combining The Modern Data Company's expertise in simplifying complex data environments through DataOS and data products together with CoffeeBeans' experience in building scalable, AI-powered solutions, the collaboration accelerates the journey from concept to production. Customers leveraging this partnership can achieve AI readiness in less than half the time, while maintaining enterprise-grade data quality and governance.



At the heart of Modern Data Company's capabilities is their flagship DataOS® platform , a breakthrough in enterprise data management that transforms data from a technical burden into an accessible, strategic asset ready for AI and digital transformation. With up to 90% faster data activation, enterprises achieve real results in weeks, not years.



CoffeeBeans complements this platform as their solution-focused engineers can leverage newly actionable data to support product development and ideation. With tailored strategies for digital natives, enterprises can accelerate innovation and bring products to market faster than ever. Their native support for AI and GenAI provides a unique benefit without adding additional complexity or engineering investment.



For more information on this collaboration, visit www.themoderndatacompany.com .



About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is redefining enterprise data management with DataOS®, the first enterprise data operating system that accelerates data readiness by 90% across organizations. By bringing software engineering best practices to data, DataOS transforms how enterprises build and activate data products. The platform's unique problem-to-decisions-to-data methodology ensures every data initiative drives measurable business value, while its built-in governance and reusability make it ideal for AI and GenAI applications. With DataOS, enterprises can finally bridge the gap between massive data investments and limited data application, empowering teams with true self-service capabilities and turning disparate data into powerful, ready-to-use data products that adapt to existing technology stacks.



About CoffeeBeans

CoffeeBeans is a Tech based company with an AI drive that's indelible. CoffeeBeans empowers organizations to transform their businesses through the use of advanced technologies. We help businesses and organizations create compelling tech products with ground-breaking specifications. Our services dominate over various domains that are primarily built on AI. CoffeeBeans primary focus is empowering organizations through data-driven solutions. And the team behind this drive, who fuel CoffeeBeans with their confidence, responsibility, reliability and positivity, build the core values of CoffeeBeans.



Contact:

Dana Trismen

modern@unshakablemarketinggroup.com

SOURCE: The Modern Data Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire