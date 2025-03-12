AsiaFIN Holdings Corp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings and Earnings Webcast

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp,(OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Monday, March 24, 2025 in a press release.

In addition, the next day, AsiaFIN Holdings Corp will hold a webcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 08:30 (8:30 a.m.) Eastern time; (05:30 (5:30 a.m. UTC-7). Pacific time; 20:30 (8:30 pm MYT; UTC+8, GMT 12:30 (12:30pm GMT, UTC+0); to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, in more detail.

AsiaFIN management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Earnings and Q&A Webcast

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 08:30 ET (05:30. PT, 20:30 MYT)

Webcast Registration at investor.relations@asiafingroup.com with your name (title if appropriate) and organization and whether you are an investor or investment research analyst. Within 12 hours of registration, participants will receive a webcast link via email from Microsoft Teams.

Please join the Microsoft Teams webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty joining the webcast please contact investors.relations@asiafingroup.com

A webcast replay and transcript will be available here Corporate News - AsiaFIN and the presentation will be available here SEC Filings - AsiaFIN within 24 hours of the meeting.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a US listed, Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and newly acquired StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Payment Processing; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH) Robotic; Process Automation (RPA) and system integration services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 100 corporate clients in the Asia region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand and Singapore. AsiaFIN's clients are banks, corporates, other merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Investors

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

investors.relations@asiafingroup.com

Media

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

media@asiafingroup.com

