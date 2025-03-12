Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Abilene Christian University's Sports Leadership & Learning Division has entered into a new partnership with Endebrock Talent Management (ETM), a premier sports agency specializing in the representation of coaches, front office personnel and executives across college and professional sports. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge professional development programs to ETM's clientele, including professional sports teams and multiple major universities, and provide strategic advising to the agency, furthering both organizations' commitment to leadership and career development in the sports industry.

"ETM is dedicated to empowering leaders in sports to reach their full potential," said Tyler Endebrock, CEO and founder of ETM. "Partnering with ACU allows us to provide our clients with world-class professional development opportunities that enhance their skills and prepare them to lead with excellence. We are thrilled to align with a university that shares our commitment to cultivating the next generation of sports leaders."

ACU's Sports Leadership & Learning Division offers innovative education and development programs tailored for athletes, coaches and executives. This partnership will expand these offerings, incorporating ETM's industry expertise to address the unique challenges and opportunities facing sports professionals today.

"Tyler and ETM are natural partners as we share in the mission to invest in people and help develop leaders that thrive personally and professionally, on and off the field," said Ben Baroody, Associate Vice President of Strategic Sports Partnerships at ACU. "In addition, ETM's industry insights will help enhance our professional development offerings as well as our sports leadership academic degree programs."

Dr. Stephen Johnson ('90), CEO of ACU Dallas, added, "This partnership exemplifies our dedication to equipping sports leaders with the tools they need to excel. By collaborating with a top-tier agency like ETM, we're able to extend the impact of our programs and create meaningful opportunities for growth across the sports industry."

For more information about ACU's Sports Leadership & Learning offerings, visit acu.edu/sports-education.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 6,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is ranked in the top 10 nationally for First-Year Experience, Learning Communities, and Service Learning in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.

