Longsys Unveils Multiple New Products at MemoryS 2025, Exploring Innovative Memory Business Models

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, MemoryS 2025 opened in Shenzhen, where Longsys(301308.SZ) unveild multiple new products. Chairman Hua-Bo Cai delivered a keynote speech, "Memory Business • Comprehensive Innovation," sharing insights into the company's innovations in memory business models and integrated service capabilities.

In-house Memory Controllers, Performance Breakthroughs

Longsys continues to expand its in-house memory controller lineup, launching UFS 4.1/3.1/2.2 and USB controllers in 2025 to enhance storage performance and competitiveness. The UFS 4.1, powered by the WM7400 controller, supports TLC and QLC NAND Flash, achieving sequential read speeds up to 4,350MB/s, optimizing AI terminal applications. The eMMC Ultra adopts an ultra-protocol design and integrates the in-house WM6000 controller, breaking through the performance limitations of eMMC 5.1. With overall performance approaching UFS 2.2 levels, it delivers a more cost-efficient storage solution for smart devices.

Automotive Storage: Dual-Drive Strategy

Longsys has built a comprehensive automotive-grade storage portfolio, including UFS, eMMC, LPDDR4x, and SPI NAND Flash, all meeting AEC-Q100 reliability standards. Through the Product Technology Manufacturing(PTM) business model, the company offers customized solutions and has established partnerships with 20+ automakers and 50+ Tier 1 suppliers.

Enterprise Storage: AI-Optimized Solutions

Longsys has introduced PCIe/SATA eSSDs, MRDIMMs, and RDIMMs, offering a one-stop AI-localized storage deployment solution. Its dedicated data center production line ensures high reliability and consistency for AI servers and high-performance computing applications.

Global Expansion and Brand Development

Longsys is accelerating its global footprint. The Zilia factory in Brazil is now operational, establishing localized storage manufacturing in the Americas. Meanwhile, its Lexar brand has expanded across 70+ countries, with the European and American markets contributing over 67% of sales, demonstrating strong growth.

PTM Business Model: Reshaping the Memory Industry

Longsys' PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) business model provides a comprehensive storage foundry service, covering chip design, packaging, testing, and production. The model has been widely adopted in automotive, server, industrial, and consumer electronics. The Suzhou Longforce serves as the PTM testing and packaging hub, focusing on high-end semiconductor packaging and supporting Zilia's manufacturing.

The open-source memory business model and comprehensive innovation services showcased at MemoryS 2025 reflect Longsys' strategic transformation into a branded semiconductor memory enterprise. Moving forward, Longsys will remain committed to the semiconductor storage sector, focusing on customer-driven innovation, business model upgrades, and accelerated commercialization of new products. Additionally, the company will continue to strengthen its brand presence and global expansion, driving new possibilities for the memory industry.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

