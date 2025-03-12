PPSS Group: Life-Saving Advice for Women: Robert Kaiser's New Book Offers Vital Safety Strategies

WETHERBY, England, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the highly anticipated global release of Robert Kaiser's groundbreaking women's safety book NEVER A VICTIM. This 530-page guide is a rich resource of actionable strategies, empowering women to enhance their personal safety and navigate real-world threats with confidence.

Designed as a life-changing, encyclopedic reference book, NEVER A VICTIM addresses the critical issues women face today, offering insights into recognizing the early warning signs of abusive relationships, understanding the pervasive dynamics of violence against women, and regaining the power of trusting their intuition.

Whether preparing to leave a controlling partner, tackling the risks of online dating, or seeking expert safety advice for female solo travelers, this essential guide equips women with tools that inspire confidence and preparedness in an often-unpredictable world.

"This book is for all women, but especially those who feel vulnerable, trapped, or overwhelmed," said Kaiser. "It provides vital answers and reassurance, empowering women to make informed decisions when feeling unsafe, or during life's most challenging moments. Above all, it's a reminder to trust your intuition, an inherent quality that has the potential to save your life."

Unique in its trauma-informed approach, NEVER A VICTIM stands apart by providing practical advice tailored to the evolving challenges of modern society. It sheds light on sensitive topics such as technology-enabled abuse, drug-facilitated sexual assault, and stalking, issues often ignored or misunderstood despite their increasing prevalence. The book's empathetic tone and evidence-based recommendations make it a resource that resonates deeply with readers from diverse cultural and personal backgrounds.

"NEVER A VICTIM is more than a safety manual," said Keisha Coleman, Executive Director of the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery for the City of Jackson, Mississippi. "It's a manifesto for reclaiming autonomy in an unequal world. Its greatest achievement lies in transforming fear into agency, offering women not just strategies to survive, but to thrive with unapologetic vigilance. This book is essential reading for women of all ages, survivors seeking healing, allies committed to combatting gender-based violence, and educators shaping safer communities."

Drawing on over 30 years of meticulous research and collaboration with survivors, law enforcement professionals, and support organizations, Kaiser's work provides an unparalleled depth of expertise. His culturally sensitive approach ensures that the guidance offered in the book resonates with women from all walks of life, acknowledging the unique safety challenges faced by individuals based on their equally unique circumstances and environments.

Kaiser's comprehensive guide also delves into dismantling harmful societal myths that contribute to victim-blaming and perpetuate violence. By addressing these misconceptions head-on, NEVER A VICTIM empowers women to take ownership of their safety while fostering a greater understanding of the systemic changes needed to reduce violence against women globally.

The international edition of NEVER A VICTIM is now available in hardcover, eBook, and PDF formats through the website www.womens-safety.com.

About the Author

Robert Kaiser is a globally recognized advocate for women's safety. With decades of experience supporting survivors, analyzing crime reports, and collaborating with organizations worldwide, his trauma-informed approach has made him a trusted voice in the fight against violence against women. Kaiser's frequently updated blog and book, NEVER A VICTIM, are indispensable resources for women committed to reclaiming their safety and securing their future.

