WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Education has started downsizing its workforce to almost half.As part of the Trump Administration's policy to improve economic efficiency, various departments have slashed their sizes.When President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the Education Department's strength was 4,133. After the reduction impacting nearly 50 percent of the workforce, the number of employees will come down to 2,183, according to Department. Nearly 600 employees accepted voluntary resignation opportunities and retirement over the last seven weeks. 259 employees accepted the Deferred Resignation Program, while 313 employees accepted the Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment.Remaining employees impacted by the reduction in force will be placed on administrative leave beginning March 21. The Department made it clear that all impacted employees will receive full pay and benefits until June, as well as substantial severance pay or retirement benefits based upon their length of service.'Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,' said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.All divisions within the Department are impacted by the reduction, with some divisions requiring significant reorganization, says a press release by the Education Department.The Department said it will continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency's purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX