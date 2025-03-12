

Company Name: Grand City Properties SA ISIN: LU0775917882



Reason for the research: vorläufige Ergebnisse 2024 Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 12.03.2025

Target price: EUR14,40

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 15,40 auf EUR 14,40.



Zusammenfassung:

Grand City Properties hat ungeprüfte vorläufige Ergebnisse im Vorfeld des Jahresberichts 2024 vorgelegt, der nun für den 17. März geplant ist. Die Hauptkennzahlen entsprachen unserer Prognose und lagen nahe am oberen Ende der Guidance. Angetrieben von einem LFL-Mietwachstum von 3,8% lag der FFO 1 bei EUR188 Mio. gegenüber der Guidance von EUR180 Mio. bis EUR190 Mio. Das Nettoergebnis 2024 war nach dem Nettoverlust des letzten Jahres wieder in den schwarzen Zahlen. Dies ist auf ein positives Ergebnis aus der Neubewertung von Immobilien in Höhe von EUR50 Mio. zurückzuführen, was einem Plus von 5% auf LFL-Basis entspricht. Das Unternehmen beendete das Jahr 2024 mit einer gesunden Liquiditätsposition von EUR1,5 Mrd. und konnte den LTV auf 33% (JE23: 37%) senken. Die positiven Marktfundamentaldaten für deutsche Wohnimmobilien sind nach wie vor intakt und sollten 2025 zu einer weiteren guten operativen Performance führen. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR14,40 (zuvor: EUR15,40), nachdem wir unsere WACC-Schätzung an den jüngsten Anstieg der deutschen Anleiherenditen angepasst haben.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 15.40 to EUR 14.30.

Abstract:

Grand City Properties reported unaudited preliminary results ahead of the 2024 annual report now slated for 17 March. Headline KPIs were in line with FBe and landed close to the upper end of the guided range. Spurred by 3.8% LFL rental growth, FFO 1 tallied EUR188m vs guidance of EUR180m to EUR190m. Bottom line earnings were back in the black after last year's net loss. This is traced to a positive property revaluation result of EUR50m equal to +5% on a LFL basis. The company exited 2024 with a healthy EUR1.5bn liquidity position and was able to compress LTV to 33% (YE23: 37%). Positive market fundamentals for German resi remain intact and should drive further good operational performance in 2025. We maintain our Buy rating with a EUR14.3 TP (old: EUR15.4) after adjusting our WACC estimate for the recent jump in German bond yields.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31958.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



