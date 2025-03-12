New Orleans, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Custom experiential fabrication and design firm Downtown FabWorks is excited to announce their recent move to a 40,000 sq. ft. facility in New Orleans' vibrant Bywater neighborhood. This expansion marks a major milestone for the company, allowing it to streamline operations, take on larger projects, and better serve clients across the United States.





Downtown FabWorks Logo

Founded in the fall of 2019 by Daniel Krall, Downtown FabWorks specializes in crafting high- quality, immersive experiences for live events, broadcast television, brand activations, immersive exhibits, and themed environments. From conceptualization to execution, the team brings together diverse trades and fabrication techniques to deliver innovative solutions with lasting impact.

"As someone who has worked in exhibits, broadcast television, construction, and events for over two decades, I envisioned creating a company that could blend skilled professionals from multiple trades under one roof in a collaborative environment," said Daniel Krall, Founder and President of Downtown FabWorks. "Our new facility allows us to amplify that vision with the added space and capabilities needed to meet the demands of our industry."

A New Era in Custom Fabrication

Key Features of the New Facility Include:

40,000 sq. ft. of fabrication space, designed to handle projects of any scale.

designed to handle projects of any scale. Three dock-high loading docks for seamless logistics and delivery.

for seamless logistics and delivery. Dedicated storage bay for the company's growing event rental inventory.

for the company's growing event rental inventory. Ample space for departments including: Sales & Estimation Production & Technical Design Project Management Metalworks, Millwork, CNC, Finishing, and Installation



With this new setup, Downtown FabWorks is positioned to tackle even more large-scale custom projects while staying committed to their ethos of providing creative, high-quality craftsmanship in both the scenic fabrication and architectural fabrication arenas.

Empowering the Gulf South Events and Entertainment Industries

Downtown FabWorks is not only proud to serve national clients but also passionate about elevating New Orleans' local event and production industry. New Orleans is a city renowned for its creative spirit, hospitality, and unparalleled talent pool, making it unnecessary for experiential marketing companies, conference planners, and upscale event production agencies to outsource fabrication and production to other cities.

"Clients looking to create unique experiences with high production value in New Orleans don't need to look elsewhere," Krall emphasized. "We have everything right here-an extraordinary community of creative experts, the infrastructure, and the ability to handle all aspects of event production and delivery. And Downtown FabWorks should be the first call on anyone's list."



About Downtown FabWorks

Since 2019, Downtown FabWorks has been at the cutting edge of specialty fabrication. What started in Chalmette, Louisiana as a small scenic and architectural fabrication firm has grown into a cornerstone of custom experiential design and fabrication in the Gulf South region, with partners including Scenario Global, Live Nation Entertainment, Gallagher & Associates, WRSTBND, The National WWII Museum, Audubon Nature Institute, Louisiana Children's Museum, and more. Whether delivering bespoke projects locally or across the country, Downtown FabWorks combines creativity, skill, and technology to help clients bring their visions to life.





Photos of Downtown FabWorks' new location at 2800 N. Johnson St, New Orleans LA.

