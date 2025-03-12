WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development or MDARD has confirmed the first case of chronic wasting disease or CWD in a farmed white-tailed deer in Osceola County, Michigan.The 7-year-old deer tested positive as part of the state's ongoing CWD surveillance program for deer farms.'While regular CWD surveillance testing is central to accomplishing this goal, MDARD's continued partnership with herd owners, hunters, and other state and federal partners is also crucial to effectively managing this disease,' State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in the news release.'Ensuring the health of Michigan's farmed cervid population has been and continues to be a team effort.'This case marks the latest addition to Michigan's growing list of CWD-positive deer farms, bringing the total to 16 since 2008. Previous cases have been detected in Kent, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm, and Newaygo counties. In free-ranging deer, the disease was first identified in 2015 and has since been reported in 14 counties across both the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.CWD affects cervids, including deer, elk, and moose, and is caused by infectious misfolded proteins known as prions. The disease spreads through direct animal contact or contaminated environments.Infected deer may not show symptoms for an extended period, but in later stages, they exhibit abnormal behavior, significant weight loss, and physical decline.Although no human cases have been reported, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, and the World Health Organization or WHO advise against consuming meat from infected animals.To curb the spread of CWD, Michigan enforces various hunting and wildlife management regulations. While there have been no documented human infections, health officials continue to stress caution regarding potential exposure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX