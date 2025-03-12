OKX Europe Enhances Institutional Offering, Announces MiFID II License Acquisition at Exclusive Event in Malta

VALLETTA, Malta, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global blockchain technology company, today announced its strategic acquisition of a Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) licensed entity at a star-studded exclusive event at Manoel Island in Malta. This entity is expected to become operational later this year subject to the approval of the MFSA.

With MiFID II, OKX will be able to offer regulated derivative products and services to its institutional clients across the European Economic Area, including all 30 EU member states, a significant step forward in OKX's commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation in onshore financial markets.

OKX Europe CEO, Erald Ghoos said: "Securing a MiFID II license marks a significant milestone in our mission to integrate digital assets with traditional financial markets. This authorization strengthens our position in Europe, underscoring our commitment to regulatory compliance, security, and innovation. With this license, we are set to deliver institutional-grade services, partner with tier 1 financial institutions, and offer regulated investment solutions that enhance market access and empower investors across the continent."

On 27 January, OKX became the first global crypto exchange to receive a full MiCA license and now offers fully localised products and services to the EU through passporting.

Customers in the region have access to OKX's regulated crypto exchange products under the MiCA licensing framework, including OTC trading, spot trading, bot and copy trading, for 240+ cryptocurrency tokens across 300 trading pairs, and 60+ Euro-based trading pairs. The OKX website and mobile app will feature customization for local languages, local currency displays, and local-language customer support across the region.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "OKX is committed to advancing a sustainable and transparent ecosystem in the crypto space. Obtaining a MiFID II license aligns with our mission to make regulated crypto products accessible across Europe, underscoring our dedication to responsible expansion with regulatory compliance at the forefront."

To celebrate OKX's expansion in Europe and the MiFID II license announcement, the company held an exclusive VIP event at Manoel Island in Malta.

As one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, OKX leads the industry with cutting-edge technology, robust security measures, and a commitment to transparency. With a global user base exceeding 60 million, the company remains focused on driving the adoption of digital assets through regulatory alignment and product innovation.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

