WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study revealed that regular blood donors may develop genetic changes in their blood that could reduce the risk of cancer.Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute found that frequent blood donation is linked to specific mutations in the DNMT3A gene, which may influence how blood cancers develop.The study analyzed blood samples from 217 men in Germany, aged 60 to 72, who had donated blood over 100 times. Their genetic data was compared to 212 men of a similar age who had donated fewer than 10 times. The results showed that 50 percent of frequent donors carried mutations in their blood stem cells, compared to 30 percent of irregular donors.To investigate further, researchers genetically modified human blood stem cells with these mutations and observed their growth in lab conditions. When exposed to EPO, a hormone produced after blood loss, mutated cells grew 50 percent faster than normal cells. Without EPO, both types grew at the same rate.'It suggests that, every blood donation, you're going to have a burst of EPO in your system and this is going to favour the growth of cells with these DNMT3A mutations,' said Hector Huerga Encabo from the Francis Crick Institute in London.Although the overall mutation levels were similar between the two groups, the type of mutation differed. Unlike mutations associated with blood cancers like leukemia, those found in frequent donors behaved differently under lab conditions.'It's like the donation of blood is providing a selection pressure to enhance the fitness of your stem cells and their ability to replenish,' said Ash Toye at the University of Bristol, UK. 'Not only could you save someone's life, but maybe you are enhancing the fitness of your blood system.'While these findings are promising, more research is needed to confirm whether regular blood donation truly lowers cancer risk, says Marc Mansour of University College London, as lab models simplify the complex processes occurring in the body.