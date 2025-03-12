BCC Research LLC: Global Markets for 3D Cultures and Organoids: Trends Analysis with Forecast

"The market for lab models, 3D cultures, and organoids is rapidly growing, driven by new technology and the need for alternatives to animal testing in research."

BOSTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids: Global Markets is expected to increase from $2.8 billion in 2024 to $5.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024 through 2029.

This report explores the global market for laboratory animal models, 3D cultures and organoids, covering major companies, trends, and regional markets. It provides market data from 2023, forecasts through 2029, and analyzes market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and regulatory factors. The report segments the market by type, application, end user, and regions, and analyzes the leading companies and their market shares.

The market for lab models, 3D cultures, and organoids is driven by 3D technologies that mimic human tissues, reduce the need for animal testing, and improve drug discovery.

Factors contributing to the growth include:

1.Growing Focus on Ethical Alternatives to Animal Testing: There is a growing shift towards ethical alternatives to animal testing, such as 3D cultures and organoids, to make research more humane. These methods offer accurate results while reducing the need for animal use.

2.Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking: The demand for tumor modeling and biobanking is growing because they help in cancer research and drug development. This increased need is driving the expansion of the market for these technologies.

3.Increasing Adoption of Organoid Technology: Organoid technology is being used more widely for research and drug testing because it closely mimics human organs. This growing adoption is expanding its applications in medical and scientific fields.

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $2.5 billion Market size forecast $5.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Animal Model, 3D cell Culture, Applications Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, Middle East and Africa, South America Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa, GCC Countries, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru Market drivers • Growing focus on ethical alternatives to animal testing • Increasing demand for tumor modeling and biobanking • Increasing adoption of organoid technology

The global market for laboratory animal models, 3D cultures, and organoids was valued at $2.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $5.0 billion by the end of 2029.

The growing focus on ethical alternatives to animal testing, increasing demand for tumor modeling and biobanking, and growing adoption of organoid technology.

This report analyzes the market based by animal model, 3D cell culture, type and application, end user, and region.

3D cell culture will have the largest share of the market.

The North American market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

• 3D Biotek LLC

• Bio-Techne

• Cellink

• Charles River Laboratories

• Cherry Biotech

• Corning Inc.

• Emulate Inc.

• Genoway

• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

• InSphero

• Mattek

• Mimetas B.V.

• Pepgel LLC

• Poietis

• Taconic Biosciences Inc.

• Thewell Bioscience Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

