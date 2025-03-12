Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-March-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024 Date of purchase: 12 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 155,747 Highest price paid per share: 102.50p Lowest price paid per share: 98.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.5809p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 319,079,645 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (319,079,645) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.5809p 155,747

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 2022 98.20 08:19:20 00326973864TRLO1 XLON 2166 98.20 08:19:24 00326973907TRLO1 XLON 1858 98.20 08:19:32 00326974010TRLO1 XLON 215 98.20 08:19:44 00326974224TRLO1 XLON 822 98.20 08:19:44 00326974225TRLO1 XLON 1048 98.40 08:40:16 00326992107TRLO1 XLON 1091 98.20 08:40:16 00326992111TRLO1 XLON 1108 98.00 08:40:26 00326992237TRLO1 XLON 797 98.60 09:02:21 00327014694TRLO1 XLON 1003 98.60 09:08:43 00327021529TRLO1 XLON 12 98.60 09:08:43 00327021530TRLO1 XLON 445 98.60 09:15:01 00327027951TRLO1 XLON 532 98.60 09:15:01 00327027952TRLO1 XLON 38 99.60 09:18:06 00327031279TRLO1 XLON 76 99.60 09:18:06 00327031280TRLO1 XLON 1642 100.00 09:18:36 00327031863TRLO1 XLON 97 99.60 09:18:44 00327032021TRLO1 XLON 946 99.60 09:18:44 00327032022TRLO1 XLON 1043 99.60 09:18:44 00327032023TRLO1 XLON 1043 99.40 09:19:47 00327033304TRLO1 XLON 1022 99.20 09:25:17 00327039087TRLO1 XLON 1110 99.00 09:33:31 00327047709TRLO1 XLON 1047 99.20 09:41:49 00327060213TRLO1 XLON 1072 98.80 09:47:31 00327066277TRLO1 XLON 844 99.20 10:09:26 00327076450TRLO1 XLON 1071 98.80 10:13:49 00327076653TRLO1 XLON 50000 99.00 10:17:41 00327076822TRLO1 XLON 1103 98.80 10:23:34 00327076965TRLO1 XLON 339 98.80 10:23:34 00327076966TRLO1 XLON 1121 98.60 10:24:26 00327076980TRLO1 XLON 38 98.60 10:30:37 00327077380TRLO1 XLON 339 98.60 10:30:56 00327077462TRLO1 XLON 675 98.60 10:30:56 00327077463TRLO1 XLON 630 98.60 10:30:56 00327077464TRLO1 XLON 2211 98.60 10:30:56 00327077465TRLO1 XLON 1052 99.00 10:31:48 00327077516TRLO1 XLON 1049 99.00 10:32:20 00327077533TRLO1 XLON 969 100.00 10:49:45 00327078819TRLO1 XLON 1131 100.00 10:50:13 00327078862TRLO1 XLON 1108 100.00 10:51:32 00327078960TRLO1 XLON 80 99.80 10:53:34 00327079126TRLO1 XLON 1104 100.00 10:56:25 00327079218TRLO1 XLON 1100 100.00 10:57:23 00327079267TRLO1 XLON 1101 100.00 11:08:07 00327079909TRLO1 XLON 1020 99.80 11:15:00 00327080327TRLO1 XLON 80 99.80 11:15:00 00327080328TRLO1 XLON 902 99.60 11:15:00 00327080329TRLO1 XLON 182 99.60 11:15:00 00327080330TRLO1 XLON 1084 99.40 11:28:34 00327080903TRLO1 XLON 947 99.40 11:29:45 00327080925TRLO1 XLON 2092 100.00 11:40:27 00327081534TRLO1 XLON 1046 100.00 11:40:27 00327081535TRLO1 XLON 1067 99.80 11:44:16 00327081634TRLO1 XLON 1078 100.50 12:23:16 00327082958TRLO1 XLON 1082 100.00 12:25:37 00327083013TRLO1 XLON 1082 100.00 12:25:38 00327083015TRLO1 XLON 2124 101.00 12:32:03 00327083710TRLO1 XLON 1062 101.00 12:32:03 00327083711TRLO1 XLON 2187 101.00 12:32:03 00327083730TRLO1 XLON 40 101.00 13:19:43 00327085949TRLO1 XLON 975 101.00 13:19:43 00327085950TRLO1 XLON 1015 101.00 13:19:43 00327085951TRLO1 XLON 1015 101.00 13:19:43 00327085952TRLO1 XLON 1015 101.00 13:19:43 00327085953TRLO1 XLON 1047 100.50 13:19:43 00327085954TRLO1 XLON 1047 100.00 13:42:37 00327087616TRLO1 XLON 1046 100.00 13:42:37 00327087617TRLO1 XLON 2101 99.60 13:42:40 00327087620TRLO1 XLON 1083 99.40 13:48:43 00327088036TRLO1 XLON 1077 99.40 13:49:13 00327088092TRLO1 XLON

1051 99.80 13:53:19 00327088406TRLO1 XLON 1078 99.40 13:56:30 00327088711TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.60 14:10:09 00327089774TRLO1 XLON 4000 99.60 14:10:09 00327089775TRLO1 XLON 156 99.60 14:10:09 00327089776TRLO1 XLON 2757 99.60 14:10:09 00327089777TRLO1 XLON 1083 100.00 14:16:00 00327090021TRLO1 XLON 1243 99.60 14:16:01 00327090022TRLO1 XLON 2156 99.60 14:16:02 00327090025TRLO1 XLON 1127 99.60 14:24:41 00327090488TRLO1 XLON 2064 100.00 14:32:12 00327090950TRLO1 XLON 1032 100.00 14:32:12 00327090951TRLO1 XLON 1062 100.00 14:36:28 00327091165TRLO1 XLON 457 100.00 14:59:05 00327092453TRLO1 XLON 623 100.00 14:59:14 00327092469TRLO1 XLON 1080 100.00 14:59:14 00327092470TRLO1 XLON 123 100.00 15:06:09 00327092811TRLO1 XLON 334 100.00 15:09:13 00327092936TRLO1 XLON 304 100.00 15:09:13 00327092937TRLO1 XLON 319 100.00 15:12:03 00327093102TRLO1 XLON 441 100.00 15:22:34 00327093835TRLO1 XLON 1095 101.50 15:25:17 00327093979TRLO1 XLON 254 101.50 15:25:58 00327094060TRLO1 XLON 842 101.50 15:25:58 00327094061TRLO1 XLON 24 101.50 16:14:35 00327097292TRLO1 XLON 1130 102.50 16:16:06 00327097436TRLO1 XLON 562 102.50 16:16:06 00327097437TRLO1 XLON 550 102.50 16:16:06 00327097438TRLO1 XLON 2606 102.50 16:16:06 00327097439TRLO1 XLON 400 102.50 16:16:06 00327097440TRLO1 XLON 814 102.50 16:16:06 00327097441TRLO1 XLON 1992 102.50 16:16:30 00327097478TRLO1 XLON 543 102.50 16:16:30 00327097479TRLO1 XLON 629 102.50 16:16:30 00327097480TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

