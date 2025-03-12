OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SentinelOne, Inc. (S):Earnings: -$70.79 million in Q4 vs. -$71.98 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q4 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.17 million or $0.04 per share for the period.Revenue: $225.52 million in Q4 vs. $174.18 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $228 mlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX