ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2025 22:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr. Lance Jones Sr: Dr. Lance Jones's Bestselling Book Safe & Secure Now Available on Amazon

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / Safe & Secure: How to Be Safe & Secure in 2024 and Beyond, the bestselling book by renowned security expert Dr. Lance Jones, is now available for purchase on Amazon. Gaining widespread attention and positive reviews from readers worldwide, this essential guide continues to empower individuals, families, and corporate leaders with actionable strategies to enhance their personal and professional safety.

With over 45 years of experience in security and law enforcement, Dr. Jones provides a comprehensive roadmap for navigating modern security challenges. As a former member of the U.S. State Department's Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) and past President of the North State Police Union chapter, he leverages his real-world expertise to offer practical, easy-to-implement solutions.

Dr. Lance Jones

Key Topics Covered in Safe & Secure

  • Combating Cyber Crime - Essential steps to protect your digital presence.

  • Understanding Political and Social Dynamics - How to identify and respond to emerging risks.

  • Enhancing Personal Safety - Strategies to safeguard yourself and your loved ones.

  • Building Mental Resilience - Tools to remain calm and focused in high-risk situations.

Since its release, Safe & Secure has been widely praised for its accessible approach and empowering guidance. Readers from all walks of life have expressed appreciation for Dr. Jones's ability to translate complex security concepts into practical, everyday advice.

"We're thrilled to see such a positive response from our readers," said Dr. Lance Jones. "The feedback has been incredible, and it's rewarding to know that Safe & Secure is helping people feel more confident and prepared. Whether navigating online threats or facing social challenges, this book provides the tools necessary to protect yourself and those around you."

Now Available on Amazon

As part of our commitment to promoting safety and awareness, Safe & Secure is now available for purchase on Amazon. Readers can easily access their copy and gain invaluable insights into securing themselves, their families, and their communities.

Join the Movement Toward a Safer Tomorrow

Don't wait-make safety a priority today. Order your copy of Safe & Secure and take proactive steps toward a more secure future.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dr. Lance Jones Sr.
Phone: (336) 645 3998
Website: www.safesecureworldwide.com
Email: chiefjones@safesecureworldwide.com triadchapter1@gmail.com

SOURCE: Dr. Lance Jones Sr



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.