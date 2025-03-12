Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Taje Mohabir, Vice President and Business Process Services/Business Process Outsourcing, CGI Partner, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate Bay Street Hoops ("BSH") as Toronto's largest charity basketball tournament.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL7bPXzUGKU

As one of Toronto's largest sports-related charity events, the Bay Street Hoops basketball tournament brings together fun, community, and charity to help make sport more accessible to children and youth in the community.

Since 1994, more than 3 million has been raised for children and youth charities in the Toronto area. Each year we welcome over 1000 players, spectators, and volunteers from Toronto's leading law and accounting firms, financial services companies, and other corporations.

This year's tournament will take place From June 5-7 at the University of Toronto's Athletic Centre (55 Harbord Street). Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Drive for Dreams Foundation and KidSport Toronto.

To learn more about registering a team, sponsorship opportunities, or volunteering, please visit baystreethoops.com.

