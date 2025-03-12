DJ Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist (GOVD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2025 / 10:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.7842 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 234676 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 378803 EQS News ID: 2099374 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099374&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)