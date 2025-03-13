BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area and unemployment from Italy are the top economic news due on Wednesday.At 3.30 am ET, producer prices figures from Switzerland are due. Economists forecast prices to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in February after a 0.1 percent gain in January.At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes quarterly unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 6.1 percent in the preceding period.At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area industrial production figures. Industrial output is expected to grow 0.5 percent month-on-month in January, in contrast to the 1.1 percent decrease in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX