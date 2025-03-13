CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to 0.6308 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7266 against the euro, from a recent 6-day high of 0.6334 and a 4-day high of 1.7188, respectively.The aussie slid to 93.26 against the yen, from a recent high of 93.94.Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.9076 and 1.1012 from recent highs of 0.9097 and 1.1031, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.75 against the euro, 91.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX