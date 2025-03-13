KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for K+S Group (SDFG):Earnings: -EUR66.8 million in Full Year vs. EUR210.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -EUR0.37 in Full Year vs. EUR1.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, K+S Group reported adjusted earnings of EUR3.6 million or EUR0.02 per share for the period.Revenue: EUR3.653 billion in Full Year vs. EUR3.872 billion in the same period last year.For the full-year 2024, the Board will pay a dividend of 0.15 euro per share.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the Group expects operating earnings, or EBITDA, of 500 million euros to 620 million euros.For the full-year 2024, the company had recorded EBITDA of 557.7 million euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX