Commissioning of Karpowership's Floating Power Plants: A Major Step Forward for Gabon's Energy Supply

LIBREVILLE, Gabon, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28, 2025, the President of the Transition, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, officially commissioned Karpowership's floating power plants in the municipality of Owendo. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening Gabon's energy supply, reducing recurring power outages, and supporting the country's economic development.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to stabilize electricity supply and ensure reliable service for the people of Gabon, especially in a context where frequent power cuts hinder daily life and economic growth.

A Strategic Partnership for Energy Sovereignty

Karpowership, the world leader in floating power plants -Powerships -, was selected to contribute to this ambitious project. Ali Hjaiej, Vice President of Karpowership Group, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "Energy is one of the fundamental pillars of a nation. It embodies both sovereignty and security. We are honored by the opportunity Gabon has given us to contribute to this mission and its success."

He also expressed his gratitude to the Gabonese authorities for their trust: "I would like to extend my sincere appreciation and thanks to the Head of State, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, and his entire team for their unwavering dedication and commitment that made this project a reality."

The commissioning of these Powerships is also a first step toward broader energy diversification and reducing inequalities in energy access, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Sustainable Energy

Technological innovation lies at the heart of Karpowership's solution. Equipped with the latest advancements in power generation, these Powerships provide Gabon with a flexible infrastructure capable of delivering stable electricity tailored to the country's needs. The Powerships integrate advanced energy conversion and optimization systems, ensuring higher efficiency and significantly reducing losses.

A Key Step in Modernizing Gabon's Energy Sector

The launch ceremony brought together several high-ranking officials, including the Vice President of the Transition, Mr. Joseph Owondault Berre, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Séraphin Akuré-Davin, the Interim Administrator of the Gabon Energy and Water Company (SEEG), Mr. Steeve Saurel Legnongo, the General Manager of Karpowership Gabon, and the Ambassador of Turkey to Gabon, Mr. Can Incesu. Together, they welcomed this milestone in the modernization of Gabon's energy sector and its positive impact on the daily lives of Gabonese citizens.

This ambitious project demonstrates the Gabonese government's commitment to ensuring stable and high-quality energy access, a crucial factor for the country's economic and social development. The partnership between Gabon and Karpowership serves as a model for public-private collaboration in the energy sector, aligning with Gabon's commitments to sustainability and energy transition.

Karpowership is a global energy company with over 25 years of experience in developing innovative power solutions. Through its investments and expertise in floating infrastructures, renewable energy, and land-based power plants, the company provides integrated energy solutions, delivering fast, reliable, and affordable electricity while contributing to the energy mix of its partners.

Karpowership owns, operates, and builds the world's only fleet of Powerships, generating electricity in 16 countries across four continents with a total installed capacity exceeding 7,500 MW. The company provides immediate access to sustainable electricity through its unique, ready-to-deploy Powerships.

