BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 84.30 against the yen, from a recent high of 85.17.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 0.5709 and 1.9049 from recent 3-day highs of 0.5742 and 0.8959, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 82.00 against the yen, 0.50 against the greenback and 1.92 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX