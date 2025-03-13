HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Hannover Ruck SE (HVRRY), a reinsurer, Thursday reported profit before tax of 3.213 billion euros for the full year, higher than 1.854 billion euros in the previous year.Net income increased to 2.329 billion euros or 19.31 euros per share from 1.825 billion euros or 15.13 euros per share last year.Operating profit rose to 3.318 billion euros from 1.971 billion euros a year ago.Investment income was 2.005 billion euros, 26.2 percent up from 1.588 billion euros last year.Reinsurance service result (net) grew 82 percent to 3.019 billion euros from 1.658 billion euros in the prior year.Reinsurance revenue (gross) increased 7.9 percent to 26.379 billion euros from 24.457 billion euros last year.The company plans to propose a dividend of 9 euros per share which includes an ordinary dividend of 7 euros per share, up 1 euro per share from last year, and a special dividend of 2 euros per share.For fiscal 2025, the company has confirmed its outlook for net income of about 2.4 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX