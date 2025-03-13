Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
[13.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,936,600.00
|EUR
|0
|114,170,508.47
|9.5647
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|968,922.89
|96.1233
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,546,235.83
|110.1084
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,235,643.85
|116.2056
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|50,876.00
|GBP
|0
|5,752,310.47
|113.0653
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|47,291.00
|EUR
|0
|5,077,659.84
|107.3705
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,996.00
|CHF
|0
|1,457,111.78
|97.1667
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|80,831.00
|USD
|0
|884,687.36
|10.9449
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,843,812.00
|GBP
|0
|18,424,651.99
|9.9927
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,403,642.99
|11.1211
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|401,030,965.39
|107.8027
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,434,374.73
|10.0730
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,480,694.37
|10.7348
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,147,541.00
|SEK
|0
|12,114,526.12
|10.5569
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|300,141.42
|10.7232
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,347,969.51
|10.3748
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,868,141,649.94
|98.8435
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.03.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,617,666.85
|10.8824
