Donnerstag, 13.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Neue Kupfer-Entdeckung? Explorationsprojekt mit viel Potenzial vor dem Durchbruch!
PR Newswire
13.03.2025 08:42 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

[13.03.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE00BN4GXL6311,936,600.00EUR0114,170,508.479.5647
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0968,922.8996.1233
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,546,235.83110.1084
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE00BMDWWS8545,055.00USD05,235,643.85116.2056
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE00BN0T9H7050,876.00GBP05,752,310.47113.0653
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE00BKX90X6747,291.00EUR05,077,659.84107.3705
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE00BKX90W5014,996.00CHF01,457,111.7897.1667
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000L1I4R9480,831.00USD0884,687.3610.9449
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000LJG9WK11,843,812.00GBP018,424,651.999.9927
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000JL9SV51395,971.00USD04,403,642.9911.1211
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000BQ3SE473,720,047.00SEK0401,030,965.39107.8027
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000LSFKN16638,744.00SEK06,434,374.7310.0730
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000LH4DDC2137,934.00SEK01,480,694.3710.7348
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000WXLHR761,147,541.00SEK012,114,526.1210.5569
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000P7C793027,990.00SEK0300,141.4210.7232
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,347,969.5110.3748
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,868,141,649.9498.8435
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
12.03.25IE0002A3VE77700,000.00EUR07,617,666.8510.8824

