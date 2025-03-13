BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.The yen rose to 2-day highs of 160.53 against the euro and 147.58 against the U.S. dollar, from recent lows of 161.52 and 148.37, respectively.Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen climbed to 191.18, 167.40 and 102.49 from recent lows of 192.35, 168.24 and 103.30, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the greenback, 186.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc and 101.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX