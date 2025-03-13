BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation remained stable in February after easing slightly in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in February, the same as in January.Prices for food products grew 4.5 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 4.8 percent. Costs for services were 6.4 percent more expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in February.Separate official data showed that Romania's industrial production expanded 2.1 percent annually in January, driven by a 2.2 percent growth in the mining and quarrying output sector. Monthly, industrial production was 2.0 percent higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX