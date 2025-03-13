DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.0756 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1099054 CODE: PRIZ LN ISIN: LU1931974429 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LN Sequence No.: 378918 EQS News ID: 2100026 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 13, 2025 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)