BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in February, though slightly, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.Producer and import prices dropped 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in January.Further, this was the slowest rate of decline since the current sequence of fall began in May 2023.The producer price index showed an increase of 0.2 percent, while import prices dropped by 0.8 percent.On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.3 percent in February after rising 0.1 percent in the prior month. The expected increase was 0.2 percent.The overall monthly increase was largely driven by basic pharmaceutical products, petroleum products, and electricity. On the other hand, prices for pharmaceutical preparations and chemical products were cheaper.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX