WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered a department-wide review of existing standards set by U.S. military branches regarding the troops' physical fitness, body composition, and grooming.'We must remain vigilant in maintaining the standards that enable the men and women of our military to protect the American people and our homeland as the world's most lethal and effective fighting force,' Hegseth said.'Our adversaries are not growing weaker, and our tasks are not growing less challenging. This review will illuminate how the Department has maintained the level of standards required over the recent past and the trajectory of any change in those standards,' he added.In the order issued on Wednesday, Hegseth directed the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness to gather the existing standards set by the Military Departments, conduct a review of them and find how they have changed since 2015 January 1.'The review will also provide insight on why those standards changed and the impact of those changes,' the order says.