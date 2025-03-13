PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth eased in January to the lowest level in nearly a year, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 5.3 percent increase in the previous month.Further, this was the weakest rate of growth since February 2024, when sales rose 2.4 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.5 percent.The annual sales growth of food, beverages, and tobacco slowed to 1.5 percent in January from 2.8 percent in December. Similarly, sales of non-food products, except fuel, increased at a slower rate of 3.3 percent versus 6.9 percent growth a month ago.Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores alone grew 5.4 percent, after rising 7.5 percent a month ago.Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet rose 6.0 percent, down sharply from a 19.6 percent surge in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX